Texas AG Paxton to Newsmax: Illegal Immigration Slows

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax on Friday that "it certainly feels like" there's been a slowdown in the amount of illegal migrants crossing into Texas, and that's not all.

Paxton told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that federal agents have not been cutting down the wire or fences erected by Texas even though the courts recently ruled in the Biden administration's favor to do so. Add in Mexico stopping asylum-seekers from reaching the U.S. border, and it all has the makings of an election-year miracle.

More like election-year problem solving mdash; Biden wants his illegal immigration problem "to go away" until Nov. 5, Paxton said.

"Yeah, we all know what's going on. There's a deal. There's a deal," Paxton told host Rob Schmitt. "Otherwise, the Mexican government would not be doing this."

Mexico deployed hundreds of law enforcement officers to the southern border at Juarez near El Paso, Texas, on Thursday to turn back a migrant caravan of roughly 2,000 asylum seekers. The timing was not lost on Paxton.

"This doesn't happen randomly since we've been dealing with this for what, 3 1/2 years? And suddenly the Mexican government is stopping people from getting to our border," Paxton said. "That's not an accident, and that's designed to help Joe Biden pull the election out because that is his worst issue, according to polling."

Even though he doesn't have the latest U.S. Customs and Border Patrol numbers, Paxton said "it certainly feels like" illegal entries have slowed.

"And, as you know, we lost our injunction on the wire cuttings; so [federal agents] have the ability to cut down our wire, our fences, which is crazy. And we're still in litigation over that. But they have never done it," Paxton said. "So even though they have the ability to do it since that ruling, you know, a little over a month ago, there's been no cutting of our fences. We continue to put them up.

"So I would not be surprised as the election comes and his numbers have been affected negatively, I say ... Joe Biden ... would want that issue to go away at least until the election," Paxton added. "And then if he pulls off an election, bring it right back."

