Rep. Buck to Newsmax: 'Great Day in America' With Roe v. Wade Decision

The Supreme Court's vote overturning Roe v. Wade means it's a "great day in America," Rep. Ken Buck declared on Newsmax shortly after the decision.

"It's a great day for babies," the Colorado Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

"It's a great day for federalism. I think the Supreme Court did the right thing. Roe v. Wade was a bad decision. It was wrongly decided. It took the legislative decision away from state legislatures."

But with its 5-4 ruling, the Supreme Court has returned the decisions on abortion law back to state legislatures, and "that's a very good move for America."

Buck, along with several other GOP lawmakers, has sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland to voice concerns about the potential of violence after a ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, but he told Newsmax that he does not know if it will have any effect.

"The Department of Justice has proven itself to be one of the most political in recent memory," said Buck. "It has taken the side of the proponents of critical race theory. They are monitoring who goes to school board meetings, and they have even set up a special category within the FBI to monitor parents. Things like that shouldn't happen."

He said the reason for the letter came from his own experience as a federal prosecutor in the 1990s when the Clinton administration sent out marshals to protect abortion clinics and Planned Parenthood offices.

"We need to make sure that we are acting equally and fairly in this kind of debate, and we need to make sure that the federal government protects those who are offering services like pregnancy resource centers," said Buck. "It is one-sided if we only as a federal government protect one side and not the other. We know that there will be violence and there has been violence and we need to stop that violence."

Buck also commented on the bipartisan gun safety bill that passed the House Friday afternoon, confirming that he voted against it as he thinks it's a "bad bill."

"Red flag laws are a denial of due process across our country," said Buck. "We should be concerned about that. We know that good guys with guns prevent crimes. They prevent bad guys with guns from doing things and we know that criminals, the one thing they fear more than anything else is going into a home where the homeowner is armed, and we're going to make it more difficult for lawful gun owners to acquire guns. It's a bad policy. I believe it's unconstitutional."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!