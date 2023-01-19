Rep. Buck to Newsmax: 'Unusual' for Biden Lawyers to Handle Docs

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., told Newsmax on Thursday that it's "absolutely unusual" for President Joe Biden's lawyers to search for and handle classified materials.

"Once it was determined that President Biden had documents from his vice presidency, classified material somewhere other than a secure area, the FBI immediately should have conducted the search of all possible places where these documents would have been," Buck said on "Wake Up America."

"These lawyers that work for President Biden, No. 1, didn't have clearances to view classified information and, No. 2, they're not an objective group of people looking for documents, so [it's] absolutely unusual.

"I worked for the Department of Justice for 15 years and then was a district attorney for 10. We never let the lawyers of a target or subject of an investigation go and determine what evidence we could see."

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that the Justice Department decided against having FBI agents monitor the Biden lawyers' search for classified documents because they voluntarily turned over the first batch of documents discovered at the Penn Biden Center and because a special counsel was going to be involved.

According to the Journal, Attorney General Merrick Garland was advised to appoint a special counsel on Jan. 5.

Classified documents from Biden's time as vice president have been discovered at multiple locations, including the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., in early November and, most recently, at Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, to which son Hunter Biden had access.

Responding to the Biden administration's claims that it's been transparent from the beginning, Buck said, "I don't think they've been transparent at all."

"I asked in a letter to the White House for the visitor logs to President Biden's personal residence where the documents were found," Buck said. "They claim there is no visitor log. That's disturbing, to have someone like Hunter Biden, with the associations that he has that are really questionable, and then to not know who is in a home that has classified documents. It is not transparent and, frankly, it's dangerous."

Buck also discussed his new book, "Crushed: Big Tech's War on Free Speech," and how the influence tech companies have on society can be mitigated.

"There's two strategies," Buck said. "I think people need to take into account what these companies are all about when they buy products. We can avoid having overnight delivery and actually plan ahead and get products from a variety of companies and make sure there's competition in the marketplace.

"What's more concerning is these companies control the flow of information in the democracy. They control elections. They influence elections. They are companies that we need to be very careful of."