Rep. Ken Buck: Republicans Got Rolled, McCarthy May Face Vacate Motion

While House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is celebrating his passing the raising of the debt ceiling, Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., tells Newsmax that celebration could be "short lived" and might lead to a motion to vacate.

"More Democrats voted for this bill than Republicans," Buck told Wednesday's "Greg Kelly Reports." "When we were told about this bill, we were told that there is nothing in this bill for the Democrats. Obviously they don't agree with that. They know there's a lot on this bill for the Democrats or four trillion reasons for Democrats to vote for this bill, and I really think this is a piece of legislation that is going to put Kevin McCarthy at risk."

McCarthy's deal to become speaker on the 15th round of voting earlier this year included a threshold of just one House member filing a motion to vacate, which would have to be heard within 10 days.

There were 71 Republicans who voted against the raising of the debt ceiling Wednesday night, which Buck noted to host Greg Kelly, is giving 71 ways McCarthy could receive the motion to vacate.

"Those folks are going to be considering the motion to vacate, not all of them, but a lot of them and I just think that Kevin, his celebration will be short lived," he said.

McCarthy effectively got rolled by President Joe Biden, Buck continued.

"Well, he's an establishment guy from California and you know, one of my colleagues tweeted out that Republicans got rolled by a guy who can't even find his pants, meaning Joe Biden," Buck lamented. "This is a bill that had a lot in it for Democrats and very little in it for Republicans, other than you know, avoiding a black eye because of the debt default.

"But that's not enough. We should have used this as leverage to get spending cuts, to get caps on spending from the Biden administration."

Doing the "Democrats' bidding" could cost McCarthy the speaker's gavel, Buck concluded.

"This is a disgrace, and the American people understand that when you increase our national debt by $4 trillion you are doing the Democrats' bidding, not the Republicans' bidding," Buck told Kelly. "And the calls are already coming in across the country from people who are very upset about this. And when members go back to their districts this weekend, that's what they're going to be hearing from folks: You need to get rid of McCarthy."

