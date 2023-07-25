Rep. Buck to Newsmax: GOP Needs Senate Majority for Oversight Powers

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., told Newsmax on Tuesday there is a reason why Senate Republicans haven't been as critical of alleged conduct of President Joe Biden as House Republicans, a claim levied by former President Donald Trump.

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Monday: "Joe Biden is the most corrupt President in the history of the United States, which is being undeniably proven in the House of Representatives every single day. But with all of these horrible revelations and facts, why hasn't Republican 'leadership' in the Senate spoken up and rebuked Crooked Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats, Fascists, and Marxists for their criminal acts against our Country, some of them against me. How long does America have to wait for the Senate to ACT?"

"The reality is we don't have the majority in the Senate, so it is much more difficult for Republican senators to convene an inquiry about Hunter Biden," Buck explained while appearing on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "We need that majority, and that's something voters should remember [for 2024]. We need the majority in the Senate so that we can actually conduct oversight of this administration."

Buck said it's "absurd" how Trump is being persecuted by the Biden Justice Department and by Democrat district attorneys in New York and Georgia.

"President Trump may end up having four indictments against him in four different states," Buck said. "Al Capone didn't have four indictments against him. The absurdity of what is going on with President Trump is really unfortunate. That New York indictment is a farce and should be thrown out in court before it ever gets close to a jury.

"But The Hunter [Biden] investigation is happening in the House, [and] the House keeps uncovering in different committees more and more information, and that's essential."

