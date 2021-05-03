Gov. Kemp to Newsmax TV: Fallout From State's Voting Law Will Bode Well for '22 Race

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says the fallout from the state’s new voting law will bode well for him in the 2022 gubernatorial election.

GOP officials have faced backlash for the law, which Democrats say aims to restrict voting in future elections. Major League Baseball pulled its All-Star Game from Atlanta in protest of the bill, and numerous companies have spoken out against the legislation, including Coca-Cola, Delta, Facebook and Microsoft.

“I wouldn’t say we lost the All-Star Game; I would say the All-Star Game was taken from hard-working Georgians and small business owners and predominantly a lot of those are minority businesses,” Kemp told Newsmax TV’s “American Agenda” on Monday.

“Really just on a political decision had nothing to do with what was in the basis of the bill, Senate Bill 202, which I gladly signed makes it easy to vote, hard to cheat. We believe in accessible and secure elections in our state and Major League Baseball caved to the cancel culture. I think that’s quieted down because I’ve pushed back … I think the president, who got four Pinocchio’s and Stacey Abrams, who got two from the Washington Post, they’ve overplayed their hand and they’re lying to people about this legislation, and I think that’s going to bode well for us. We’re going to continue to stand strong and stand with those companies that haven’t been wavering to the cancel culture out there.”

President Joe Biden in late March called the law “Jim Crow in the 21st Century” and an “atrocity,” saying the Justice Department was “taking a look” at the measure.”

Georgia is the first presidential battleground state to impose new voting restrictions following Biden’s narrow victory in the state.

The law imposes new voter identification requirements for absentee ballots, limits the use of ballot drop boxes, makes it a crime to approach voters in line to give them food and water, and gives state officials more power over local elections.

Biden falsely claimed that the law “ends voting hours early,” earning a false fact-checking analysis from The Washington Post.

Kemp also said he’s excited to run on a “great record,” and touted his administration’s efforts on curbing violent crime, supporting the border mission, and rebooting the economy quickly after the COVID pandemic.

“I’m looking forward to continue running on those issues,” he said.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, and major OTT platforms like Roku, Youtube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizion and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here