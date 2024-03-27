Kelsey Grammer to Newsmax: Proud to Support World War I Monument

Actor Kelsey Grammer told Newsmax on Wednesday that he's "proud" to support the creation of a new monument to memorialize U.S. soldiers who were killed during World War I set to go on display near the White House.

"A Soldier's Journey," a nearly 60-foot long, 10-foot high bronze tableau, was created by American sculptor Sabin Howard and Pangolin Foundry in Gloucestershire, England, and will be displayed at the World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C., in September.

Grammer supports the endeavor.

"I was contacted a couple of years ago by one of the people that is involved with the project, and they had a very ardent tale to tell about how much they believed in this project and this new dedication to World War I and its veterans," he told "Newsline."

Grammer told a story he heard from a veteran of the war he knew that deeply touched him.

"When he was a young man, he was about 17 years old, it was Christmas, and … it was a truce, and they exchanged gifts with the Germans, and then the next day they went to cross over the line and over the top and fought again," Grammer said.

"It always seemed to me a remarkable story about sacrifice and our common heritage of … Europe, to fight in Europe with our ancestors, with people that were descended from the same people."

Grammer added: "It's high time that this kind of a monument was consecrated on their behalf, and I'm proud to be part of it. And Sabin is just a miracle worker."

Grammer, star of "Frasier," also discussed his experience of being a conservative actor, producer, and director in Hollywood.

"It's about fair play," he said, noting that "some of my friends on the other side are sort of, 'Live as you're told,' and I'm a 'live and let live' guy."

Grammer also said he supports former President Donald Trump's campaign for reelection.

