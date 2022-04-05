Kellyanne Conway to Newsmax: Film Shows How Zuckerberg Helped Rig 2020 Election

“The fix was in” regarding money from Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg going to heavy Democrat areas in the 2020 election, former special counselor to former president Donald Trump Kellyanne Conway told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Democrats were then able to “use those significant funds to gin up their turnout and excitement,” Conway told Newsmax correspondent Leo Feldman, appearing on “Greg Kelly Reports,” at a live screening at Mar-a-Lago of the new documentary about Zuckerberg’s role in the 2020 election, “Rigged.”

Conway continued that since there was a once-in-a-century pandemic underway, there would obviously be a different way of voting, and more people would vote in different ways than ever before.

“What does that mean? It means that if you've got the $400M+ of Zuckerberg, [colloquially known as] “Zuck Bucks,” you’re able to go door to door or you're able to fund these local precincts and make sure that the vote is turned out there, so it was disproportionately funded,” Conway said.

Conway added that, after Facebook was helpful in Trump’s election in 2016, Zuckerberg “got a lot of heat from his colleagues and friends,” and had to make sure it didn’t happen again.

The net result was Zuckerberg “putting the thumb on the scale” by working with Democratic campaign strategists in deploying resources in the proper places, such as Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin.

The facts and figures in the documentary are “chilling,” Conway added.

Regarding a statement from a spokesman for Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, claiming that the film “appears to feature the same people advancing the same claims that have been debunked by multiple federal and state courts and respected news organizations,” Conway challenged Zuckerberg, Chan, everyone at his nonprofits and the spokesperson to watch the documentary and “tell me what’s wrong with it.”

“What facts are wrong? Because the evidence is there, the receipts are there and look, this is America. If you want to support someone, if I want to support them, we have every right to do that. But you have to do it legally and transparently.”

