Kelly Tshibaka to Newsmax: Murkowski Betraying Alaska on Guns

Kelly Tshibaka, the senate candidate in Alaska backed by former President Donald Trump, Friday on Newsmax slammed her GOP rival, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, over her recent support of gun control legislation.

"This is just more of Lisa Murkowski, pretending she supports the Second Amendment when she comes back to visit Alaska, but when she is with her friends, she's doing everything she can to betray Alaskans," Tshibaka said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Her comments come after Murkowski said that she was encouraged to see an announcement from a group of senators concerning a proposed gun control package and that she is looking forward to seeing more details about its final form.

"Our 21-year incumbent is saying it's the first step. That means it's not the last step," Tshibaka said Friday. "We revere our Second Amendment rights here, where the people who provide for our families use high-powered rifles. My son has gone out hunting three times this year, already looking for a big game that we will use to then eat during the winter. That's how we live up here in Alaska. It's called the last frontier."

But the proposed gun control legislation "absolutely violates Second Amendment rights for every American, by doing things like increasing red flag laws without giving us due process and digging into people's juvenile records," she said.

Tshibaka added that it is "very dangerous for every American" for Congress, not a judge to determine whether people can have guns.

"We need to be people who champion Second Amendment rights," she said. "When the president is saying that our constitutional rights are not absolute, it is the Senate's job to defend and protect us. And our senator, the senator from Alaska, is the one who is selling us out. It's very scary."

Tshibaka also on Friday blamed Murkowski for high gas prices and inflation because of her work on the infrastructure bill, calling it "really the Green New Deal."

"This out-of-control spending lies at the feet of my opponent who has just you know, betrayed Alaska in every which way," she said. "Up here we have some of the highest gas prices in the nation and we are also out of work. We have the Biden administration launching more than 24 direct executive actions just against the state of Alaska in an effort to shut down our economy and our industry to turn us into a national park."

Tshibaka added that if she's elected, she'd try to stop President Joe Biden by working to block all of his "radical nominees," who she said Murkowski voted to confirm, "nearly all of them."

"The second thing we've got to do is turn back on energy production and jobs in America," she said. "We've got a lot of jobs that are open. But there are so many policies that Biden puts out that discourage business and enterprise … there's a lot of things we can do and even just holding the bureaucracy accountable, that's the Senate's job in the Constitution, and you see a couple of senators trying it."

