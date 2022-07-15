Former Sen. Loeffler to Newsmax: 'Conservative Comeback' Underway in Senate

There is a "conservative comeback" underway for the Senate, and Democrat candidates are campaigning without the help of President Joe Biden because he is an "anchor on their chances to capture the Senate right now," former Sen. Kelly Loeffler said on Newsmax Friday.

Further, the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report," Democrats are finding that relying on Vice President Kamala Harris's tiebreaking vote in the 50-50 senate is "a risky proposition for them and more risky for the country."

Meanwhile, Axios reported earlier this week that traditional political party membership seems to be shifting, with Democrats now attracting more white, college-educated voters and Republicans becoming more the party of the middle class, and Loeffler agreed those trends can be seen in the numbers.

"If you look at what happened in Georgia's primary, we saw a majority of Hispanics pull a Republican ballot for the first time in our state's history," she said. "The GOP movement has momentum because we have the backs of Americans and they feel that, and whether you're Hispanic, Black, white, retired, working, or a student, you want to know that there is that opportunity for you to maintain your lifestyle and to live the American dream."

Republicans are fighting for that dream, she added, but liberals "say there are no more American dreams, and Americans don't want to hear that."

Georgia is remaining "absolutely a red state" and its Republicans are working every day for a red wave to take back Congress, said Loeffler.

"We saw a 100% increase in Republican voters in the May primary," she said. "They're fired up. They're motivated and they're rejecting the liberal policies … what we're focused on in Georgia is making sure that voters know that we are going to have a champion up there fighting for conservative American values to put them and their families first and put Washington in the back seat because Georgia is a red state. Uh and we've seen that already in the primary. We're going to make sure it happens in November really quickly."

Loeffler also discussed former President Donald Trump's interview with New York Magazine, in which he said he's made his decision and is determining when to announce the race, and said she thinks voters, for now, are focused on the 2022 midterms.

"Certainly President Trump has the largest, most important voice in our party, but what voters are focused on right now is 2022, so I think what we're going to do is have a red wave because we've worked for it."

