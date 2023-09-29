Rep. Armstrong to Newsmax: Impeachment Hearing 8 Months in the Making

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., was dismissive on Friday of criticism from the left about the first House impeachment inquiry hearing into President Joe Biden coinciding with a looming government shutdown.

“We started this as soon as we took over and got the gavels,” Armstrong said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “National Report.” “We’re eight months into it. We're doing it with nobody in the administration willing to cooperate. We're getting bank records. We have 20 shell companies, $25 million, 150+ pings on financial institutions. Nobody's ever been able to tell us what legitimate business these companies did. And we're doing the same thing Chairman Comer has always said: we're going to take the evidence where it leads us, and we're going to do it as fast as we can and as appropriately as we can.”

Armstrong said attending the first impeachment inquiry hearing on Thursday was important to “ensure that House Republicans have the best position we can in court because we know they're going to fight us on this information.

“They do not want us to have this information and so the sole purpose for me walking into that hearing is making sure we lay out the case for the inquiry,” he said. “I think we did that well and put the House in the best position to defend our position and get these documents that the American people deserve to see.”

When asked if remarks by Republican-invited witnesses who said they did not have direct evidence linking Biden to wrongdoing hurt the GOP’s case, Armstrong said he didn’t think so.

“I'll tell you why: because when the IRS tried to do this, they got shut down,” he said. “We had whistleblowers testify. When the FBI tried to do this, they got shut down by somebody. The DOJ let the statute of limitations go past on all of the most serious cases. One of the best confidential informants we have overseas gave them information; they put it at the bottom of the desk. It's pretty rich for my Democratic colleagues to say that we don't have enough evidence when the people who are actually charged with finding that evidence have completely refused to do so over the last five years.”

“That's why we're here,” he continued. “That's why we're doing the inquiry, and we're going to keep moving forward. You can't not investigate something and then say you don't have the evidence, and you can't say you need to have proof before the investigation starts. Those two things are just simply not true and the American people aren't going to buy it.”

Commenting on the death of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., Armstrong said the late senator was “an absolute legend.”

“Six terms in the U.S. Senate, first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from California, has seen so many things over the course of time,” he said. “I'm really sad that the last chapter of both her personal and political life have turned so messy because, whether you agree with her policies or disagree with her policies, she's an absolute institution and was groundbreaking in a lot of different ways.”

