Rep. Armstrong to Newsmax: SCOTUS Appears United in Trump Ballot Case

Could Democrats have gone so far overboard in their opposition to Donald Trump that they might actually unite a divided Supreme Court regarding an effort to kick the former president off Colorado's presidential primary ballot?

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., told Newsmax on Friday he thinks so.

"I wanted to do a welfare check on the CNN and MSNBC legal analysts today because I think they're the only like 12 lawyers in the country that actually think this case had any merit whatsoever," Armstrong, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" and guest host Tom Basile.

Justices on the nation's highest court appeared skeptical during oral arguments Thursday about whether Colorado can exclude Trump from its ballot by using Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which disqualifies from office those who engage in insurrection against the Constitution after taking an oath to support it.

Colorado's Supreme Court ruled in December that Trump participated in an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, even though he has never been charged with such a crime. Trump also was banned from the primary ballot in Maine by Democrat Secretary of State Shenna Bellows for the same reason, but her ruling is being appealed in state court.

A favorable verdict from the Supreme Court for Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, would largely end efforts to prevent his name from appearing on ballots.

"It wasn't just the conservatives on the Supreme Court that weren't having any of it," Armstrong said. "It seemed pretty much unanimous when listening to it.

"The entire [election] process was put together to not give states the rights to affect presidential elections, let alone having an unelected bureaucrat in Maine make that determination."

