Ariz. GOP Chair to Newsmax: Republicans Gaining With Minorities Due to Left's 'Divisive' Policies

Dr. Kelli Ward, chair of the Arizona Republican Party, told Newsmax Thursday that Republicans are gaining ground with "Blacks, Asians, and especially Hispanics" as woke Democrats push "detrimental economic policies and ... divisive social issues."

"People — no matter what color their skin is — they understand that the Democrats are the party of crazy," Ward said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

The comments from Ward come the same day Quinnipiac released its latest poll showing President Joe Biden's approval among Hispanic Americans plummeting from 55% last year to 26%.

The drop makes Biden less popular with Hispanics than any other demographic, including white Americans, age group and gender.

Biden also saw a drop in support among Black Americans, sitting at just over 63% in approval. In the 2020 presidential election, Biden won the group 87% to 12% over then-President Donald Trump, CNN exit polling data showed.

Ward said she believed a primary reason for the shift was because "Democrats have gone way too far."

"I think that's why people across the board are waking up and saying, 'We cannot have this radical, baby-killing machine that the Democrats want to create across our great country,'" the GOP chair said.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Republicans lead Democrats by 2.3% in an average of midterm party preference polls. That's a stark contrast to the last midterm election in 2018, where Democrats won the generic ballot by 8.4%, per RealClearPolitics.

