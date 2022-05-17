Rep. Keller to Newsmax: I Hope Dr. Oz Wins in Pennsylvania

As primary polls opened in Pennsylvania, Rep. Fred Keller, R-Pa., told Newsmax Dr. Mehmet Oz is the best Republican primary candidate for U.S. Senate in the state.

"The person I hope who wins this primary is Dr. Oz for a lot of reasons," he said on "Wake Up America." "He's the 'America first' candidate. He's the candidate who really understands the values of Pennsylvanians. He'll do a really great job in the U.S. Senate.

"By nominating him, we'll have a good candidate to really win in November and take back the majority in the United States Senate."

Keller pointed to the state of the economy: "Look at the costs of everything from gas to food to clothing. Prices are up. Pennsylvanians are struggling because of the policies of the Biden administration and they're looking for an 'America first' candidate, who is going to help us."

An Emerson College poll of very likely Republican primary voters shows Oz leading with 28% among likely GOP voters, political commentator Kathy Barnette with 24%, and David McCormick with 21%. Only 15% said they were undecided, though support for Oz increased to 32% in that scenario.

Former Danish Ambassador Carla Sands received 7% and Jeff Bartos received 6% in the poll.

