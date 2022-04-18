Rep. Keller to Newsmax: Blame People, Not Guns in Pittsburgh Shootings

Rep. Fred Keller, speaking out Monday about the weekend shootings at a Pittsburgh house party, commented that it's a tragedy that people were harmed, but said the focus must be on law enforcement rather than further gun control measures.

"We focus on the actions and not the instruments that people used to commit these crimes," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "We need to look at how we hold people accountable for what they do and let them know we're serious about enforcing our laws."

Pittsburgh police are still looking for suspects in Saturday night's shooting at a home rented through Airbnb, where two 17-year-olds were shot and killed early Sunday morning and several others, mainly teenagers, were injured either by being shot or while they were trying to escape, reports the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Police Chief Scott Schubert told CNN Monday that there are still no suspects.

Keller also on Newsmax discussed the growing inflation in the United States, blaming President Joe Biden and Democrats and their "one-party rule" on the nation's energy industry and pipelines, including the ruling to stop construction on the Keystone XL structure.

"We need to open the pipeline," Keller said. "We need to get the leases going on federal lands. We need to exploit permits for exporting. We need to let the world know America is serious about energy.

"Everything we do from farming to manufacturing, everything in our lives takes energy. And that's why we're seeing these prices go through the roof."

Democrats also contributed to inflation by pumping out COVID-19 relief money with no regard about how it was going to be spent or what it would do to the economy.

Biden, meanwhile, has blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine for the inflation that is hitting, but Keller said the president is wrong.

"He still isn't getting it right and blaming someone else for his bad policies," said Keller. "If we would show American strength we wouldn't be in this position … all these prices started before the invasion. When President Biden came into office in 2021, gas was $2.40 a gallon. It was about $3.70 a gallon before Putin invaded. The bulk of these hikes happened long before Putin invaded Ukraine."

