Rep. Self to Newsmax: China, US Waging 'Proxy War' in Ukraine

The war between Russia and Ukraine is quickly becoming a "proxy war between two superpowers, the United States and China," Rep. Keith Self, who traveled to Ukraine with a delegation of the House Foreign Affairs Committee after attending the Munich Security Conference this past weekend, told Newsmax.

"This is moving fast," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report," noting President Joe Biden's surprise trip to Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin's state-of-the -nation speech, and visits from the Chinese to Moscow.

"This is now a proxy war between the West, led by the U.S., and China," said Self.

The belligerents on the battlefield are Russia and Ukraine, said Self, but the proxies are the much larger nations.

Meanwhile, the trip to Munich revealed to the House delegation that the European military forces are "absolutely together" when it comes to supporting Ukraine; and the visit to Kyiv proved that the Ukrainians are "incredibly resilient, incredibly committed to this fight," said Self.

But the Ukrainian troops do need the equipment to fight back against Russia, said Self.

"We can discuss what we're going to give them, but I want to focus on their resolve, their commitment to the fight," he said.

The delegation also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who outlined his priorities and stressed that his troops must go on a counteroffensive against Russia; but they need the equipment to do that, said Self.

"They're holding strong right now," the congressman said. "His priorities are to get longer-range artillery into the fight so he can take the fight back into the occupied territories. Instead of just defending more space, they need the ability to go deep."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!