Rep. Keith Self to Newsmax: 'Absolutely' Biden Should Visit Israel

Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Monday that President Joe Biden should "absolutely" travel to Israel following the attack by Hamas but expressed doubt that Biden will actually do so.

Self was asked during an interview on "National Report" about news that Biden is considering a trip to Israel as a show of support.

"Absolutely, the president should make the trip, America should stand with our ally in the Middle East, Israel," he said. "Will he make the trip is the question, and my guess is, he will not."

He claimed that Biden's "administration has several Iranian sympathizers in very high-level positions, and I do not expect this president to stand with our ally Israel."

Self went on to say: "You may remember the deleted tweet from Secretary of State [Antony] Blinken that he almost immediately after the Hamas terrorism attack on Israel said that he was advocating for a cease-fire, and he had to delete that tweet. So no, I don't expect the president to go to Israel."

The congressman also said that "the federal government is actually underperforming as they normally do in these situations," when it comes to getting Americans out of Israel. "The federal government is responsible for … evacuation of U.S. citizens."

Self also commented on the search for a new House speaker, pledging his support for House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, ahead of a vote on Tuesday.

"We're going to find out if he's got enough votes when we vote tomorrow," Self said, "but absolutely I stand with Jim Jordan.

"I am willing to go as many votes on the floor of the House as Jim is willing to go."

