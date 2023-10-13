Rep. Self to Newsmax: Iran, China, and Russia Are 'Evil Axis'

Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Friday that Iran, China, and Russia are an "evil axis" working to "destabilize America around the world."

Self was asked on "Wake Up America" about reports that the U.S. and Qatar will prevent Iran from accessing the $6 billion in oil proceeds that were recently released to the country. The congressman said that the $6 billion "is getting all the attention, but what about the $30 billion that Iran is getting in oil sales to China?"

He added, "There is no doubt in the long term that Iran is the primary funder of Hamas."

Self later said that the United States is "still paying the price" for the withdrawal from Afghanistan and hit out at the Biden administration

"We're still paying the price for the weakness of the Biden administration in Afghanistan," which "includes trying to talk about the going back into the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] with Iran."

CNN reported in June that the Biden administration had quietly resumed indirect talks about Iran's nuclear program in an effort to reach a deal to replace the agreement that the Trump administration withdrew from in 2018.

Self said on Friday, "We have an evil axis today of China, Russia, and Iran. Some people throw in North Korea, but those three major countries are working together to destabilize America around the world, to delegitimize our allies, and, frankly, to take down the U.S. dollar as a reserve currency of the world."

