Tags: keith self | kevin mccarthy | speaker | debt ceiling | bill | spending | republicans

Rep. Self to Newsmax: 'More Conversations' Coming on McCarthy

Thursday, 08 June 2023 10:58 AM EDT

Republicans who were elected to Congress said they were going to cut spending, which didn't happen in the debt ceiling bill that's been voted into law, so there "will be more conversations" about whether House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will retain his seat, Rep. Keith Self, who voted against the legislation, said Thursday on Newsmax.

"Let's just reset the stage here," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "This goes back to the last 22 years. I'm a freshman. The last 22 years, Republicans have been in charge of, have had a majority, in the house for 16 of those 22 years, and that yet the debt has gone from $10 trillion to $32 trillion."

Self also discussed the pushback from this week when 11 Republicans refused to vote on procedural rules to move legislation on a pistol brace bill and another concerning a block on banning gas stoves.

"The rule was taken down for a bill on the floor of the House for the first time in over 20 years, so what that means is the bill at that time is dead," Self said.

Self also on Thursday discussed the situation at the U.S. southern border, which he called an "absolute catastrophe" under the policies of President Joe Biden.

"What we frankly need is enforcement of the border," said Self. "When you have an open border, people around the world are going to come for what they see as free everything. Some come for a job, but many do not."

Self added that "we know that probably 10,000 Chinese military-age males have crossed the border as well."

"We're talking about fentanyl," said Self. "We're talking about drugs. We're talking about sex trafficking. We're talking about the sheer number of people. The border is an absolute catastrophe."

Thursday, 08 June 2023 10:58 AM
