Rep. Keith Self to Newsmax: Thune Needs to 'Get 'Er Done' With SAVE America Act

Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Monday that Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., needs to "git 'er done" and bring the SAVE America Act to the chamber's floor for a vote.

Appearing on "Wake Up America" with co-hosts Sharla McBride and Ike Wingate, Self criticized Senate inaction on the election integrity measure as a partial Department of Homeland Security funding lapse stretched into a second week.

"What a sweetheart deal the Democrats gave the American people on Valentine's Day — shut down TSA," Self said, blaming Democrat leadership for what he called "performative politics" that has left Transportation Security Administration officers working without pay and raised concerns about travel disruptions affecting TSA, FEMA, the Coast Guard, and the Secret Service.

A central focus of the interview was the SAVE America Act, legislation that would require proof of U.S. citizenship and voter identification in federal elections.

Supporters say the bill is critical to restoring voter confidence ahead of future elections, while critics argue it could create barriers to voting.

Self made clear he believes Senate Republicans already have the votes needed to move the bill forward.

"I understand they have 50 votes now — 50 Republican votes. The vice president will be 51," he said, referencing the tie-breaking role of the vice president.

"They can do it. In Texas, we've got a phrase: Let's just get 'er done. The leader needs to bring it to the floor of the Senate and cause the pain to the Democrats, because they're the ones that are going to have to stand … talk as long as they can, and tell the American people why they want illegals voting in U.S. elections."

In colorful Texas fashion, Self added: "Let's bring in the cots. Let's start sleeping in the aisles on the Senate floor. Let's git 'er done."

He also signaled support for potential executive action if Congress stalls, noting President Donald Trump has indicated he would consider an executive order to enforce national voter ID requirements before the midterms.

"It sure looks like it," Self said, urging the Senate to act swiftly.

Self argued that Democrats are resisting Trump's immigration enforcement agenda and using the funding standoff to score political points.

"Until they decide they're going to allow the president to be the president, because immigration falls under the executive branch, they will inflict as much pain on the American people as possible," he said.

Self also dismissed a Politico headline suggesting Trump's upcoming State of the Union address would be "clouded by chaos" due to the DHS standoff.

Instead, the lawmaker predicted the president would stay focused on affordability and tout what he described as the accomplishments of a "one, big, beautiful bill," while also addressing tariffs and judicial resistance to the administration's agenda.

"I expect fireworks," Self said. "Donald Trump will be Donald Trump."

