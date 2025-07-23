Rep. Keith Self to Newsmax: Epstein Measure Will 'Easily Pass' House

Rep. Keith Self told Newsmax on Wednesday that the bipartisan measure to release the complete unclassified records relating to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will "easily pass the House" once it comes to a full vote.

The Texas Republican and ten other House Republicans have signed onto a resolution introduced by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and co-sponsored by 13 Democrats and 11 Republicans that would give the Trump administration 30 days to release "all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials" related to Epstein.

If the measure manages to gain support from at least 218 House legislators, party leaders would be forced to bring it to the floor for a full vote, though CNN reports that this cannot happen until after Labor Day, when Congress returns from a five-week summer recess.

When asked why he's backing Massie's measure, Self told Newsmax's "National Report," "We want to expose the criminals, we want to protect the victims. Recent reports said there were 1,000 victims. We need to figure out who perpetrated the crimes against those victims. And this seems to be the only way that we're going to get to do it."

He later noted that "79% of Americans want to see" what's in the Epstein files, "that's Democrats, independents, and Republicans, 79% want accountability and transparency and transparency in this issue. So this is not just the MAGA base. This is across the spectrum."

The congressman noted that House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has called on the Trump administration to release the Epstein files, saying that Johnson "has said he wants transparency in this issue. So this is an issue that is nationwide, it's bipartisan, and it's widespread."

He later predicted that the resolution will secure the 218 signatures needed for it to move forward and said it will "easily pass the House. And then we will see what happens from there."

Self said, "But again, this is an issue of justice. It's an issue of transparency and frankly, accountability of the government. The American people want to see a government that is accountable to our employers, who are the citizens, the voters of the United States. It is as simple as that."

