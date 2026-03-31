Rep. Self to Newsmax: Iran Troop Deployment Gives Trump Strategic Options

Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, told Newsmax Tuesday that the deployment of U.S. ground troops to the Middle East gives President Donald Trump added military options against Iran.

The move makes clear that he does not believe the administration is preparing for a full-scale invasion.

Self, who sits on the House Foreign Affairs and House Veterans' Affairs committees, said on "National Report" that troop deployments are necessary if the president wants flexibility beyond airstrikes.

"Well, as you said, it gives the president options because you've got to have the troops in country," Self said.

"You do not defeat a nation with airpower alone," he added. "It is an axiom."

Self said the limited number of forces being sent suggests Trump is not pursuing a broader war aimed at occupying Iran.

"I have no doubt that the president does not plan a full-scale invasion of Iran," Self said. "That would be almost impossible with the number of troops that he's sending over there."

Instead, Self said the troop presence could allow more limited operations, including activity involving the Strait of Hormuz or Iran's nuclear ambitions.

"So what is he going to do with them? Perhaps some of the islands in the strait; the uranium operation that we've been talking about is very difficult," Self said.

"It would be very hard to do," he added. "But he does have options with this limited number of troops."

Self also said he does not believe Trump intends to slowly expand the war through gradual troop commitments. "I know that he does not plan to do what LBJ [then-President Lyndon B. Johnson] did in Vietnam," Self said.

"Simply put troops piecemeal into [Iran]," he continued. "We do not want to do that."

On comments from Secretary of State Marco Rubio that the United States can meet its objectives without ground troops, Self said the administration's military posture is still about preparedness and preserving options in case conditions change.

He also raised concerns that China and Russia could be aiding Iran by providing intelligence.

U.S. officials and allied intelligence assessments have increasingly pointed to Russia and, to a lesser extent, China providing support that enhances Iran's battlefield awareness, particularly through intelligence sharing.

"Well, I believe they're probably giving them intel on targets to hit because we know that we have severely degraded their offensive capabilities," Self said.

"Yet, they're still targeting Israel, for instance, [and] our troops in the Middle East," he added.

"So I believe that they're giving them intelligence about targeting," Self said. "That would be probably the only thing that I think of any significance is intel targeting. And that's very important."

Reports indicate Moscow has supplied Tehran with targeting data, including satellite imagery and information on U.S. military assets, helping Iran carry out more precise strikes against American and allied positions.

Recent incidents, including a high-precision Iranian strike on a U.S. surveillance aircraft, have fueled concerns that such intelligence may already be influencing operations, with some officials and foreign leaders suggesting Russian reconnaissance played a role.

China's role appears more indirect but still significant, with analysts citing its support in surveillance technology, navigation systems, and broader intelligence cooperation that improves Iran's defensive and targeting capabilities.

Self later turned to domestic issues, arguing the Senate should immediately take up the House-passed bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection, and the Transportation Security Administration.

"Well, frankly, the Senate needs to get back to Washington, D.C., right now and take up the House-approved bill," Self said.

"The House passed a bill to fund all of DHS to include ICE and CBP," he added. "That's what needs to happen."

Self accused Democrats of withholding support for political reasons ahead of the midterm elections.

"The more chaos, the more confusion that they can sow across America, they believe helps them in the midterms," Self said.

He also dismissed Democrat criticism of immigration enforcement and said some of the reforms being demanded are already in place.

"Don't confuse ICE with TSA," Self said.

"TSA is being paid by the president," he added. "But ICE agents are still doing their jobs."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com