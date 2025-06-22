Rep. Self to Newsmax: Trump Within Powers to Order Iran Strikes

President Donald Trump, by ordering strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, was within his powers as commander in chief to ensure national security rather than waiting for a declaration of war from Congress, Rep. Keith Self, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told Newsmax on Sunday.

"I don't think that Congress has the DNA to pass a declaration of war, a formal declaration of war, anytime soon," the Texas Republican told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "It won't happen. He knew that."

Instead, Trump took the matter into his own hands, "as he has traditionally and historically had the power to do," to ensure national security, said Self.

"Several presidents before him, a long lineage, have done exactly the same thing," he added.

As for people speaking out against the attack, "do they want to keep sending young Americans into the desert to bleed and die with no resolution? This is how we used to fight wars. We defeat our enemy, our adversaries."

Democrats, he added, have tried to impeach Trump several times, but "that's what they do," said Self.

"We have people in the United States, like in New York City last night, racing into the train station to protest," he said. "We'll probably see more protests in the United States of America. Look, Ronald Reagan had protests on both sides of the Atlantic when he put tactical nuclear weapons in Germany."

