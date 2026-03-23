Rep. Self to Newsmax: ICE at Airports 'Good Response' During Shutdown

Rep. Keith Self defended the Trump administration's decision to deploy U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to major U.S. airports, telling Newsmax on Monday that it is a necessary response to security vulnerabilities and staffing shortages during the ongoing government shutdown.

The Texas Republican said on "Wake Up America" that the move reflects President Donald Trump's broader push to tighten border security, particularly as absenteeism among Transportation Security Administration (TSA) personnel strains airport operations nationwide.

"I think he's responding to the reports that the illegal immigrants had used the opportunity to come through," Self said. "If the borders are these airports that have less security right now… then absolutely, it's a good response."

Under the plan, ICE agents are being deployed to assist with tasks such as checking identification and securing exit points, allowing TSA officers to focus on screening duties. The move comes as the partial government shutdown stretches into its sixth week, with reports of long lines and delays at major travel hubs.

Self pointed to the disruptions as evidence of what he described as Democrat responsibility for the prolonged funding impasse, arguing that the lapse in federal support has directly affected agencies critical to public safety and travel.

"The Democrats need to do their job… fund TSA, FEMA, those things that help American people directly," he said.

The congressman also escalated his criticism of Democrat immigration policies, accusing the party of using the shutdown as part of a broader political strategy.

"We're in day 38 of this shutdown, and that's their plan — to get as many people into the country so they can be Democrat voters in the future," Self said.

Airport delays have mounted in recent weeks, particularly during peak spring travel periods, with some travelers reporting hours-long wait times.

Self argued that the deployment of ICE personnel would help alleviate pressure on strained airport security systems while reinforcing what he described as the administration's commitment to border enforcement.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com