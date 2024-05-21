Rep. Keith Self to Newsmax: 'Vitally Important' for GOP to 'Stand With Donald Trump'

Congressional Republicans demonstrating their support for former President Donald Trump during his ongoing criminal trial is "vitally important," according to Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, on Newsmax.

Congressional Republicans should continue to attend the trial "several times a week if possible" to demonstrate their support for Trump, Self told Tuesday's "Wake Up America" after personally attending Trump's ongoing criminal trial in New York City.

The congressman also commented on Judge Juan Merchan presiding over the trial and how he will rule on a defense motion to dismiss the case.

"I do not believe he will," dismiss the case Self said. "Because this is not an issue on the merits of the case, he won't dismiss it.

"This is the Biden administration's Department of Justice behind the scenes running this to keep Donald Trump off of the campaign trail.

"Now the ironic thing is that his numbers continue to go up as they prosecute him," Self added. "The American people see what's going on. They see the judge being totally biased and tainted."

The congressman went on to say, "it's vitally important that the conservative Republican members of Congress go to New York City on a regular basis, several times a week if possible, to stand with Donald Trump."

He said that elected officials "need to be demonstrating to our constituents that we understand what's going on in New York City. We want a fair election. We want a fair election, and that is not what's going to happen if this judge gets his way."

