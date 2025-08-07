Rep. Self to Newsmax: Trump Needs to Play Hardball With Putin

As speculation heats up about a potential summit between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladmir Putin, Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, told Newsmax Thursday the president has his work cut out for him.

"This will test President Trump," Self said on Newsmax's "National Report." "He will have to use every tool in his toolbox. He will have to be the master negotiator, because Putin thinks he is winning the war in Ukraine."

Self, who sits on the Foreign Affairs Committee, said people should watch what both countries are doing in the background, with Trump moving two nuclear submarines off of Russia and Russia announcing they are pulling out of their self-imposed moratorium on intermediate range nuclear weapons.

"I don't think President Putin has any motivation to solve this," Self said. "I wish President Trump well, he will have to play hardball with Putin in Russia."

The Texas congressman said he hopes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also included in any summits.

"Putin wants all of Ukraine," Self said. "They want not just the eastern parts that they occupy, but they want all of Ukraine. That is their goal. That's their stated goal. And it hasn't changed through the progress of this war."

