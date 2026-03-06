Rep. Keith Self to Newsmax: Dems' War Powers Limits Would 'Tie the President's Hands'

Democrats seeking a more moderate war powers resolution are wrong because such a measure would be "exactly the opposite" of what's needed, Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Friday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Self said attempts to place time limits on U.S. military operations against Iran would send the wrong signal to American troops and hostile regimes.

"That is the last thing you want to do — to give your enemy a date through which they have to survive," Self said.

"Then they're going to have free rein again. That's exactly the opposite of what you ought to be doing."

The House on Thursday voted 219-212 to reject a resolution aimed at ending U.S. military operations against Iran, with most Republicans backing President Donald Trump's actions.

Two Republicans — Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Warren Davidson, R-Ohio — joined Democrats supporting the measure, while four Democrats voted against it.

Self, an Army veteran, said the House vote outcome was not surprising and reflected bipartisan recognition that the president has constitutional authority to defend the U.S.

"Every president since the War Powers Act came into being has said it's unconstitutional," Self said, arguing the commander in chief has clear Article II authority to respond to threats.

He added that intelligence indicated Iran was preparing major missile attacks before U.S. operations began.

"We now have air superiority over Iran, and we are systematically destroying their offensive capabilities," Self said.

Democrats pushing a more limited war powers proposal have suggested allowing military operations to continue for about 30 days before requiring approval from Congress.

Self dismissed that idea as strategically dangerous.

"We need full-throated support of our troops that are in harm's way today," he said. "We can have this discussion afterwards. While our troops are in harm's way is not the time."

He added: "The War Powers Act should not tie the president's hands."

The Texas Republican also warned that the threat from Iran could extend beyond the battlefield, particularly through possible sleeper cells inside the U.S.

He cited Sunday's deadly shooting in Austin by Ndiaga Diagne of Senegal wearing clothing associated with Iran and Islamist symbolism, saying such incidents highlight growing security concerns.

"What I'm really concerned about is if they turn loose their sleeper cells in the United States," Self said. "People who are better trained, better equipped."

Self also criticized the ongoing standoff in Washington over funding for the Department of Homeland Security, which has entered its fourth week amid partisan disagreements.

"The Senate is sitting on two things — the SAVE America Act and DHS funding," he said. "Those two things are vitally important to America. The Senate needs to get off its duff and get moving."

The congressman also pointed to growing support in Texas for measures aimed at blocking the implementation of Sharia law, saying the issue is tied to broader concerns about national security and radicalization.

"Texas is ground zero," Self said, noting that 95% of Republican primary voters in the state supported banning Sharia law.

As tensions with Iran escalate, Self argued the priority should remain clear.

"Right now," he said, "we need to support the mission and support our troops."

