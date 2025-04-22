Rep. Self to Newsmax: Dems Visiting El Salvador Are Hypocrites

Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, slammed House Democrats who traveled to El Salvador this week, calling them "hypocrites at the nth degree" Tuesday on Newsmax for advocating on behalf of a deported illegal immigrant while ignoring victims of crimes allegedly committed by illegal immigrants.

Self made the remarks on "The Chris Salcedo Show" during a segment in which host Salcedo referenced Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a man who was deported to El Salvador and whose case is now the subject of international attention.

Democrat Reps. Yassamin Ansari of Arizona, Maxine Dexter of Oregon, Maxwell Frost of Florida, and Robert Garcia of California traveled to El Salvador to investigate the treatment of Abrego Garcia, the Salvadoran national who the Supreme Court requested the Trump administration to facilitate his return, according to PBS.

"Chris, this is amazing. That senator who led the way down to El Salvador didn't even call the family of the lady, Rachel Morin, who was murdered," Self said. "So absolutely, this is hypocrisy at the nth degree."

Self's remarks referenced the 2023 murder of Morin, a Texas woman killed by a man living in the country illegally.

"If they [Democrats] continue to send people down there — seeing the polls, seeing the news, seeing the beatings that they're getting in the media — they are indeed bent on self-destruction," Self added.

Salcedo linked Democratic advocacy for individuals like Abrego Garcia to what he described as a broader tolerance for anti-American behavior, suggesting the party has supported "criminal, illegal alien terrorists" and radical violence.

"You have this terrorist gang banger, accused wife abuser [Abrego Garcia] by all appearances," Salcedo said. "Democrats, with their support of terrorist attacks on Tesla dealerships and their support of criminal, illegal alien terrorists, they are going all in on anti-Americanism."

Self agreed with Salcedo's assessment, suggesting Democrats are alienating voters with what he called inconsistent priorities.

"Well, I think you have to read it the way you just laid [it] out," Self replied. "I couldn't agree more."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.

