Rep. Self to Newsmax: Dems 'Hypocrisy on Full View' on Shutdown

Senate Democrats are showing "hypocrisy on full view" by refusing to pass a short-term spending bill that would keep the government open and fund the military, Rep. Keith Self told Newsmax on Thursday.

"We need five Democratic senators to do the right thing, to do their job, to join the Republicans with this short-term CR [continuing resolution] through Nov. 21," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"They always talk about taking care of our first responders, of our military, of our poor, and yet they are the ones that will not fund the military," he added.

The stalemate is hurting troops and military families, Self said, noting that USAA, a bank serving service members, is offering more than $250 million in no-interest loans to help cover expenses.

"The Army Emergency Relief is funded, [and] there are millions of dollars in requests," he added.

"The Democrats need to do their job, as we have done, and fund this CR."

Calling the fight "a battle for the hearts and minds of the American people," Self warned that Democrats' refusal to approve the resolution is hurting those who serve.

"When you don't pay the military, when you don't take care of the women, infants, and children under the WIC program, that means something to the American people," he said.

"They expect us to pay for those young men and women," Self continued.

Self, who serves on the House Veterans Affairs Committee, said President Donald Trump was right to criticize Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for the shutdown, and added that while the administration found temporary funds to pay troops, the situation can't continue indefinitely.

"The president found the money in the R&D budget to pay the troops ... it is only a short-term fix," the congressman said.

Turning to his home state, Self said Texas remains solidly Republican, but its major cities are trending Democrat.

"Texas is red as a state, but we've got these blueberries," he said.

"Dallas is one of them, Houston is one of them, Austin is one of them," Self explained.

"The large cities are controlled, by and large, by Democrats. So that's what you're seeing."

