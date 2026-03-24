Lt. Gen. Kellogg to Newsmax: 'Put a Stranglehold' on Iran's Economy

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg told Newsmax on Tuesday that the simplest way to end the conflict with Iran is to choke off the regime's economic lifeline.

Appearing on "Ed Henry The Big Take," Kellogg said the most effective path forward is not prolonged diplomacy but decisive action targeting Iran's oil-driven economy.

"You basically put a stranglehold on their economy," he said. "What I mean by that is you actually use ground troops."

Kellogg said that kind of approach requires physically controlling key terrain tied to Iran's ability to generate revenue.

"You basically put troops on the ground like the Romans did," he said. "That's the only way you really control territory."

Rather than advocating a full-scale invasion of Iran, Kellogg outlined a more limited and targeted military operation.

"There's two places I would do it – not the interior of Iran," he said.

Kellogg identified Kharg Island as the most critical target because of its central role in Iran's oil exports.

"You could take Kharg Island, which is 80% to 90% of their economic output in oil, and it's a petrostate," he said.

The general also pointed to Bandar Abbas near the Strait of Hormuz as another key location that could be seized to disrupt Iran's economy and secure global shipping lanes.

"You can clear Bandar Abbas near the Strait of Hormuz," Kellogg said, "and you can do that with two amphibious-ready groups, Marines, that are heading that way."

He added that airborne forces could quickly secure Kharg Island, given its proximity to the Iranian coast.

"You can take parachute troops, the 82nd or Rangers, somebody like that, to take Kharg Island, which sits 15 to 16 miles offshore," Kellogg said.

Once those strategic locations are under control, he said the pressure on Tehran would be immediate and decisive.

"Now you've got control of their economy," Kellogg said. "Even President [Donald] Trump said in 1988 with a New York Times interview, take their oil, take Kharg Island, and maybe that's what you need to do to finish the job."

Without decisive action, he warned, the conflict risks becoming a long-term cycle.

"Otherwise, we're going to see this in five years, 10 years, 15 years, 20 years down the line," Kellogg said. "I'm tired of fighting these guys ... let's just finish the job once and for all."

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