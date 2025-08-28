Gen. Kellogg to Newsmax: EU, British Council Strikes Were 'Egregious'

Russian missile and drone strikes that struck Kyiv on Thursday were "egregious" attacks on civilian sites, not military targets, U.S. special envoy to Ukraine and Russia Gen. Keith Kellogg told Newsmax on Thursday, warning the strikes undermine efforts toward peace.

Russian forces launched a sweeping assault on Kyiv early Thursday, striking residential areas and damaging the offices of the European Union's delegation and the British Council in what Ukrainian officials called the largest attack on the capital this month. At least 21 people were killed, city officials said.

Kellogg, a decorated combat veteran, said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" that the attacks deliberately targeted civilians rather than legitimate military objectives.

"I've spent a lot of time in the military. I know targeting. I know what targets, how you target, what you're supposed to target. And I use the term today – egregious," Kellogg said. "Those were not military targets. The British Council was not a military target. The EU Consulate was not a military target. Those apartments are not military targets."

Kellogg compared the strikes to World War II bombings against London that sought to break civilian resolve. "You try to beat down the population," he said, but added that Ukrainians remain "very resolute" despite the repeated assaults.

"There is no love at all between these two nations right now, with the people, in what's happening," he added.

The European Commission condemned the strikes, saying Russian missiles landed just 50 meters from the EU delegation's Kyiv offices. "Two missiles hit in a distance of 50m (165 ft) of the delegation within 20 seconds," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

Ukrainian officials reported that Russia fired almost 600 drones and more than 30 ballistic and cruise missiles in the wave of attacks.

The White House said President Donald Trump "was not happy" about the strikes. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump would have more to say about the escalation later.

Kellogg said the violence complicates U.S.-led diplomatic efforts.

"It just makes it harder to get to a peace process."

He credited Trump with strengthening alliances and engaging in direct talks with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"You've got to give him, the American people, [people] in the world have got to give him full credit for what he's doing. And in rallying the allies as well to get to an end state on this, he said.

"This isn't his war," Kellogg said of Trump. "He inherited this war, and this war goes back to 2014 with Crimea. … I think if anybody's going to get us there [to peace], Donald Trump will get us there."

Information from Reuters was used in this story.

