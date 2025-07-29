NYC's Kaz Daughtry to Newsmax: Technology Can Thwart Mass Shootings

Kaz Daughtry, New York’s deputy commissioner of operations, told Newsmax on Tuesday that Democrat Mayor Eric Adams has directed him to find gun detection technology so the city can prevent the type of mass shooting that occurred Monday night.

The gunman, identified by authorities as Shane Tamura, 27, of Las Vegas, brazenly walked from his car on Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan openly carrying a rifle when he entered a skyscraper and killed four people, including a police officer, and critically injured another before killing himself.

"The mayor has tasked me — this morning we spoke about this — to find technology out there like gun detection technology, technology where we can use our existing cameras and integrate some gun detection technology, which I already have spoken to a couple of [companies about]," Daughtry told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Daughtry did not elaborate about companies he spoke with. There is technology that allows police to be alerted if someone is spotted with a firearm through CCTV cameras or other camera systems. Companies such as ZeroEyes and Omnilert use artificial intelligence that can detect a brandished gun and within seconds alert authorities. Such technology is being used by school districts across the country.

Also, Israeli company Scanary reportedly has developed technology based on radar and AI that can scan up to 25,000 people per hour — while in motion and without physical contact — to detect threats even hidden under clothing. The technology has been approved for use in Europe and a pilot program is expected to launch soon in Israel.

"If we would have had that technology, it would have sent an alert to the user where they picked it up right away," Daughtry said. "And just to alert that officer, to alert that security front desk that there's an individual that just got out of his car that is walking to the building that has a weapon.

"This all happens in seconds. Just give us that extra couple of seconds to get ready. You know, this officer would have gotten that alert where he could have gotten tactically ready, waiting for this individual as he's getting closer to the door."

