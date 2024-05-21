WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: katie britt | ted cruz | ivf | bill | alabama | supreme court | codify

Sen. Britt to Newsmax: IVF Instrumental to 'Party of Life'

By    |   Tuesday, 21 May 2024 08:48 PM EDT

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Tuesday that codifying in vitro fertilization as a federally protected procedure is "critically important" for American families as well as a high priority for the Republican party, the "party of life."

Britt and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, joined the "The Chris Salcedo Show" to discuss their legislation to protect legal access to IVF in the wake of the controversial Alabama Supreme Court decision earlier this year.

"Obviously, you referenced what happened in Alabama with the Supreme Court ruling and that kind of having a chilling effect on IVF throughout the state," Britt told Salcedo. "And as that happened, I had a number of women come up to me, talk to me about their IVF journey, some of which were in the middle of those procedures.

"And I believe that we're the party of life. And I believe that we're the party of families, and so making sure that we protect IVF and protect that moving forward was critically important," she added.

Cruz said there was "enormous confusion and fear in the wake of the Alabama Supreme Court decision" in February that said frozen embryos are children and deserve the same legal rights as other unborn children.

"The numbers are astonishing: 2% of all the births in America come from IVF," Cruz said. "There have been over 8 million babies born through IVF, and I think IVF is a powerfully life affirming technology helping parents."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Tuesday that codifying in vitro fertilization as a federally protected procedure is "critically important" for American families as well as a high priority for the Republican party, the "party of life."
katie britt, ted cruz, ivf, bill, alabama, supreme court, codify, procedure
290
2024-48-21
Tuesday, 21 May 2024 08:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved