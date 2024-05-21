Sen. Britt to Newsmax: IVF Instrumental to 'Party of Life'

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Tuesday that codifying in vitro fertilization as a federally protected procedure is "critically important" for American families as well as a high priority for the Republican party, the "party of life."

Britt and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, joined the "The Chris Salcedo Show" to discuss their legislation to protect legal access to IVF in the wake of the controversial Alabama Supreme Court decision earlier this year.

"Obviously, you referenced what happened in Alabama with the Supreme Court ruling and that kind of having a chilling effect on IVF throughout the state," Britt told Salcedo. "And as that happened, I had a number of women come up to me, talk to me about their IVF journey, some of which were in the middle of those procedures.

"And I believe that we're the party of life. And I believe that we're the party of families, and so making sure that we protect IVF and protect that moving forward was critically important," she added.

Cruz said there was "enormous confusion and fear in the wake of the Alabama Supreme Court decision" in February that said frozen embryos are children and deserve the same legal rights as other unborn children.

"The numbers are astonishing: 2% of all the births in America come from IVF," Cruz said. "There have been over 8 million babies born through IVF, and I think IVF is a powerfully life affirming technology helping parents."

