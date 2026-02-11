Sen. Britt to Newsmax: Voter ID Is an 80-20 Issue

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Wednesday that requiring proof of citizenship and voter identification under the SAVE America Act is an "80-20 issue."

She said that Republicans are standing with the overwhelming majority of Americans who support stronger election safeguards.

Speaking with "Ed Henry The Big Take," Britt argued that Democrats, however, are once again out of step with the American public.

"Look, this is yet another example of Democrats being on the wrong side of an 80-20 issue," Britt said. "We saw it with immigration and securing the border. We saw it with boys playing in girls' sports."

The SAVE America Act would require proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote in federal elections and mandate voter ID to cast a ballot — measures Republicans say are necessary to restore confidence in the electoral system.

Britt said she spoke with President Donald Trump about the bill and emphasized that election integrity remains a top priority.

"I spoke with President Trump this morning and this is his top priority, ensuring that every American has the opportunity to vote and that they can make sure that the safety and security of that vote is seen through," she said.

According to Britt, the legislation is about protecting legitimate voters and preventing fraud.

"We do it by making sure that we have citizens that are actually the ones that are registering to vote, and that you show that ID so that when you go in to pull your ballot, they know it's you," she said.

"We certainly don't want them to steal your vote."

Britt argued that the measure would give voters confidence that elections are conducted fairly and transparently.

"This gives Americans certainty that their elections are free and fair. And it is an 80-20 issue," she said. "What I do know is the American people are with us."

The Alabama Republican also praised Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, for championing the legislation in the Senate.

"President Trump is on a mission, and I am really proud of my colleague Mike Lee for continuing to push this," Britt said. "I think he's continuing to build momentum.

"And so we got to keep going."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com