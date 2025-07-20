Sen. Britt to Newsmax: Rescissions Bill Protects Americans' Money

Americans work hard for their money, and the rescissions bill passed last week in Congress will ensure they will not be paying for programs they never agreed to support, Sen. Katie Britt said on Newsmax, Sunday.

"This is their taxpayer dollars that they've sent to D.C., and said, We want you to spend this judiciously," the Alabama Republican told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "Clearly, this money was going way outside the mission of what it was intended for in the Senate."

She commended the leadership of Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., for "moving the ball down the field," and said the bill's passage proves again that President Donald Trump had fulfilled his mantra of "promises made, promises kept."

There is still more to do, however, said Britt.

"We understand where we are as a nation, and $9 billion is significant," she said. "But when you look at this overall, we're $37 trillion in debt, so we're just getting started and creating accountability for the American people. But finally, we are doing it."

NPR and PBS both had funding cuts, and Britt said that was warranted.

"Americans want their news," she said. "They want them to call balls and strikes, particularly if they're investing in it. That's not what they have been doing ... it's a new day. We are sick of the left pushing their agenda into every crevice of America. We're pulling that back and getting back to what people intended."

Britt also discussed the release of information from Tulsi Gabbard, the director of the National Intelligence Agency, showing what the administration has called validation that former President Barack Obama and his staff were attempting to undermine Trump's credibility after his first election by allegedly working to release information connecting his win with Russia.

"We know what happened, and now the American people know what happened," said Britt. "The Obama administration and Democrats attempted to undermine President Trump before he ever set foot in the Oval Office."

And now that the documents are out, "we need to make sure we get to the bottom of this" and ensure it never happens again ... they knew 'Russia, Russia, Russia' was a hoax, but that didn't keep them from pushing the story and pushing the narrative," said Britt.

That, she added, undermined the American people and their credibility abroad.

"I am grateful to Tulsi Gabbard for exposing this, and I think that we're just getting started," said Britt. "I think there's more to come."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com