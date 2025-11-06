Sen. Katie Britt to Newsmax: 'Another Pathway Forward' Needed for Filibuster

With Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., saying his conference lacks votes to abolish the filibuster, Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Thursday that she's working on "another pathway forward."

Appearing on "Wake Up America," Britt said she understood President Donald Trump's frustration with Senate gridlock but stopped short of endorsing his call to get rid of the 60-vote threshold.

"The president made a very compelling case yesterday," Britt told co-hosts Marc Lotter and Sharla McBride.

"It is clear why he is frustrated. We have unprecedented obstruction from Democrats, and he's had it since day one."

Citing the Democrats' record of blocking nominees and legislation, Britt said her focus is on reopening the government and advancing appropriations bills that have stalled amid the ongoing shutdown.

"What I am working on is another pathway forward," she said. "I've been working with our colleagues — including [Maine] Sen. Susan Collins as chair of the Appropriations Committee. But [also] our colleagues across the aisle to say, 'Let's get back to doing the work of the American people.'

"Let's get some of these bills through and take these things off the table so Democrats can't use them as leverage moving forward."

Her comments came as Trump continues to pressure Senate Republicans to eliminate the filibuster to pass spending bills and restore government operations.

Thune said Wednesday that Republicans do not yet have the votes for such a move.

Britt said Trump's frustration is "real and well-founded" but stressed that progress can still be made through negotiation and targeted reforms rather than a full procedural overhaul.

The Alabama senator also criticized Democrats for celebrating off-year election wins in blue states while federal workers and veterans continue to suffer without pay.

"Democrats are gloating about the election results," Britt said. "Let's be real about that — those were blue seats in blue states. ... What is remarkable is the kind of Democrats they actually elected. I mean, you look at them electing a self-avowed socialist in our financial capital of not just America, but the world.

"I think the American people need to take a step back and say, 'Who is in charge of the Democratic Party?'"

Britt blasted Senate Democrats for what she called "selfish and shortsighted" behavior during the shutdown, noting that essential workers, including Capitol Police officers, are being forced to work without pay.

"The arrogance it takes to walk past those men and women every day and ignore their struggle is unbelievable," Britt said. "We're about to celebrate Veterans Day, and yet Democrats may walk away from a bill that funds veterans' services. That's a new low."

She added that the shutdown's effects are "hitting home hard," citing rising food bank lines, furloughed workers, and flight cuts at major airports.

"When people can't feed their families or get to their loved ones, that's not leadership — that's political gamesmanship," Britt said. "We need to do our job and reopen this government."

