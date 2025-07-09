Sen. Britt to Newsmax: Democrat Rhetoric Is Becoming 'Disgusting'

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., told Newsmax the growing trend in rhetoric from Democrats is unsettling. Britt told "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Wednesday that "The rhetoric that we are hearing, the behavior from the left, it is despicable and it is disgusting."

Britt said an example are reports that Democrats want blood to show they mean business.

"They were calling for blood in order to have action," she said. "I mean, this is absolutely gross and it shouldn't be tolerated."

She said it's time for all Americans to recognize that decency is a good personal trait.

"This should be something that we should universally be able to stand shoulder to shoulder, both Democrat and Republican, and say this is fundamentally un-American," she said.

The Alabama Republican said Democrats trying to politicize the aftermath of the tragic flooding in Texas is another example of them going overboard.

"Every parent, every grandparent, every aunt, every uncle is thinking about the heartbreak," she said. "They are lifting these families up in prayer.

"And they know that now is a time to unify."

She continued by saying, "This is not normal behavior for people to be celebrating while families are grieving, while innocent angels are no longer with us. And it's got to stop. And I want to hear that not only from Republicans, but I want to hear it from Democrats, too.

Britt said it's time to recognize that enough is enough. "They should be loud and they should be crystal clear that that type of rhetoric, that type of behavior has to end today."

