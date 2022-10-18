Rep. Zeldin to Newsmax: N.Y. Gov. Hochul Is 'Corrupt'

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., told Newsmax that New York's Gov. Kathy Hochul, who Zeldin is squaring off against in the midterms for the state's governorship, "is corrupt."

Speaking to "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Zeldin says, "this is truly a campaign to save our state, and Kathy Hochul is corrupt."

According to a report released by the New York Post on Tuesday, a government watchdog group, Reinvent Albany, says Hochul's campaign received $300,000 in kickbacks after a company won a $637 million no-bid contract as a result of "The Digital Gadgets COVID test [deal] … That purchase was allowed because the comptroller didn't get to look at that contract," Reinvent Albany's Rachael Fauss stated. "And that's a direct example of a state of emergency wasting taxpayer money."

For Zeldin, he says that "the COVID testing deal that was a no-bid contract worth over $600 million" came about because Hochul unilaterally suspended New York's competitive bidding laws four days after those people hosted a fundraiser."

"Oh, and by the way," Zeldin adds, "California" paid "45% less" for the "same tests." The New York congressman adds that as a result of the alleged pay-to-play scheme, New York "taxpayers are funding" Hochul's campaign.

