Kathy Barnette to Newsmax: Pennsylvania GOP 'Needs New Blood, New Attitude'

Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Kathy Barnette hopes to become party's first African American woman in the chamber.

''The Republican Party needs new blood, new attitude to come in,'' Barnette told Thursday's ''Spicer & Co.'' on Newsmax.

Barnette, 50, said while the issues are all on the Republican side, Democrats are going to run on race.

''The primary is not the battle. The battle is the general [election],'' she said, adding that Democrats are ''going to run on racism. We know what they're going to run on.''

Republicans are going to win on messaging, but Barnette suggested she can combat identity politics.

''This is the greatest nation on the planet, but we need to do a better job in picking the right candidate to run on the Republican ticket,'' she told Sean Spicer.

Asked about her ability to raise funds to compete with big-ticket Democrats, Barnette said she has a working-class spirit.

''No, I cannot write $3 million out of my automatic personal checking account, but what I am doing is working,'' she said. ''No one outworked me, and our message is the better message.''

And she has a fighter's soul, she concluded.

''People are upset, people are unnerved by this totalitarian takeover of our nation, and they are already engaged,'' she said, ''They're already deciding who is going to be their candidate. They are looking for a fighter.''

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here