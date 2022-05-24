Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Death Threats Grow After Formula Stockpiles Exposed

Rep. Kat Cammack told Newsmax on Tuesday that she's been targeted by death threats and attacks from "every liberal outlet you can imagine" after exposing the stockpiles of baby formula at the nation's southern border, but she thinks it's important to expose what has been going on under President Joe Biden's watch.

"The left is extraordinarily angry with me," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I've had the White House come after me, CNN, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, every liberal outlet you can imagine, and the death threats have gone through the roof. It's amazing when you expose the failures of an administration what happens."

However, she said that she thought the images she was given from Border Patrol agents, which she has confirmed in person, were proof of the Biden administration's "wildly unacceptable" policies.

"You have pilot pallets of supplies, and that includes baby formula, diapers, wipes, [and] that includes clothing," Cammack said. "It's not just the supply room that you see us walking through, but there were two additional off-site warehouses that are filled to the brim with formula. You can see the pallets in the background there."

The congresswoman insisted that it was not her intention to "say that we need to starve children at the border."

"But what I am saying is that while they have been stockpiling at the border for months, they clearly have had a plan knowing that they were going to have to have the supplies, and meanwhile letting all of these American moms and dads and their children suffer even though they knew back in the fall of last year that the supply was going to be short when it came to baby formula," said Cammack.

The baby formula shortages, she added, are "another failure, another crisis of Biden's creation."

"Highlighting what was going on at the border was to just show how acutely they have been paying attention to the crisis at the border in stockpiling formula and anticipation for Title 42 to go away, but then they turned a blind eye to what everyday Americans, moms and dads, are going through here at home," said Cammack.

Meanwhile, the congresswoman said she agrees "wholeheartedly" with comments made by Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who is running for governor in Arkansas, who has said that there are "things that you didn't think could ever be a problem in America are now commonplace under Joe Biden."

"You can't walk down the sidewalk without tripping over one of Biden's crises, and they're all of his own creation," said Cammack. "The border, Americans left in Afghanistan, crime in the streets, baby formula is not on the shelf, inflation is through the roof, you have to make a choice between gas or groceries, these are all things that were created by the Biden administration."

This means that voters, regardless of their party, will "speak loudly at the polls come November, and it is going to be a red tsunami," said Cammack. "As we get the house back, we take the Senate back and ultimately take our country back from this crazy agenda."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!