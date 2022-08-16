Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Biden WH Puts Politics Over 'Basic Human Decency'

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., told Newsmax Tuesday that the Biden White House puts politics over “basic human decency” when it comes to the southern border crisis and the fallout from the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal and that she doesn’t know “what it’s going to take to wake them up.”

“You have to wonder: the Democrats’ number one priority this Congress was H.R. 1 – the “For the People Act” – which basically said that noncitizens would be able to vote and they dropped the voting age to 16 under this legislation,” the Florida Republican said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “Spicer & Co.” “Now we have over three million illegals that have been coming across the border. Makes you wonder – is this about elections?”

Rattling off a litany of things the Biden administration does not seem concerned with, such as human trafficking of children at the southern border, fentanyl killing Americans, and the strain on local law enforcement and social services in communities, Cammack said “the Democrats don’t give a damn” about the people “caught in the crossfire.”

“This is politics over policy or just basic human decency at this point,” the Sunshine State congresswoman said. “That's what we're getting out of this White House, that's what we're getting out of Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.”

Cammack said that she believes that fear is driving the Democrats’ disinterest in the southern border crisis.

“I think there's a real fear of political fallout, not from their constituents, but from [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi herself,” she said of House Democrats. “Nancy Pelosi doesn't want to talk about it, and is really lording over her members in the Democrat party, basically telling them if you talk about this issue, if you go to the border, if you engage on this issue, I'm going to pull you off your committees and I'm going to primary you.”

“This is not complicated,” she continued. “It's not rocket science. You talk to any border patrol agent [and] they’ll tell you all they need is a policy that they can sink their teeth into. They just want the administration to actually enforce the laws that are currently on the books. That's what they really need. That's what they want.”

The House Homeland Security Member added that the Biden administration “clearly is not interested” and that it’s going to take Republicans regaining control of the House and the Senate “to send a message and to secure the border.”

On the collapse of democracy in Afghanistan and the Taliban’s grip on the country, Cammack said the “disastrous withdrawal … couldn’t have been any worse.”

“Americans got left behind,” she said. “We had Americans killed and when you look at just the sheer number of people that were left behind, but then evacuated, some clinging to airplanes, and fell tragically to their deaths.”

