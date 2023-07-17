Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: 'Disgusted' by Jayapal, Dems' Antisemitic Rhetoric

Kat Cammack told Newsmax on Monday that she is "disgusted" by the antisemitic comments made over the weekend by Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., in which she called Israel a "racist state."

While speaking during Saturday's Netroots Nation conference in Chicago, Jayapal addressed pro-Palestinian protesters who interrupted a panel discussion, assuring them that "we have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state, that the Palestinian people deserve self-determination and autonomy, that the dream of a two-state solution is slipping away from us, that it does not even feel possible."

"You know, it's pretty shocking over the weekend to hear those remarks from my colleague on the left, but I'm not really surprised," Cammack said during her appearance on "American Agenda." "We have heard antisemitic remarks coming from the Democratic caucus before."

"What remains to be seen is … whether or not the Democrat caucus will take action," she added.

The Florida congresswoman noted how people are "really drawing these dividing lines" as the 2024 elections draw closer, "and Jayapal was very, very quick to say that Israel is a racist state on the heels of the visit from President of Israel [Isaac] Herzog. So, I'm very disgusted by the fact that this was said.

"I've been concerned about the rhetoric coming out of the more progressive liberal wing of the Democratic caucus for some time," Cammack continued, "but it's not Republicans who should be charged with fixing it. It's within their own party.

"They need to call it out, and they need to actually make amends because we recognize Israel as a state. We recognize their existence, their right to exist. And as the lone democratic country in the Middle East, we have those shared Judeo-Christian values that we need to continue to uphold."

Describing Jayapal's comments about Israel as "just another slap in the face to the Jewish community here at home, but also abroad," Cammack said that she's very curious as to what action, if any, the left will take on the Washington representative.

"Let's see if the Democrats are going to hold their own accountable," she said, "because we know they're infamous for wanting to demand accountability when it comes to our side, but very little comes out when it's on theirs."

