Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Weaponization Queries Should Be Bipartisan

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., told Newsmax Friday that Americans should be "deeply concerned" about the weaponization of government agencies like the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The new House Weaponization subcommittee met for the first time Thursday, with Democrats and Republicans sparring over what Cammack described as necessary work.

"These are extraordinary hearings, some of the most consequential work that we will be doing in terms of oversight this Congress," Cammack said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "The thing that I found curious is that this really shouldn't be a partisan issue.

"Republicans and Democrats should operate as Americans concerned about the fact that the administration is colluding with Big Tech and then you have a weaponized DOJ and FBI that is seeking to consolidate power away from field offices in order to enact a political agenda and outcome. I think people should be deeply concerned about this because, at the end of the day, we should all be striving for truth rather than a political outcome."

Cammack said things didn't start off that way.

"But instead what we saw yesterday in our first hearing was Democrats trying to rehash the Jan. 6 committee, going after Trump, continually pointing fingers and they were trying to discredit FBI agent whistleblowers who have come forward," she said. "It was truly eye-opening. Americans should be deeply concerned about their civil liberties being infringed upon by these weaponized agencies."

The hearing raised a number of topics, but revealed the GOP's intent to expose alleged politically-driven decisions in law enforcement and the tech and health care sectors.

Republicans' claims of weaponized government agencies are attributed to private interviews conducted with dozens of whistleblowers over the past two years, when they were in the House minority.

"Over the course of our work in this committee, we expect to hear from government officials and experts like we have here today," panel Chair Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said Thursday, according to The Hill. "We expect to hear from Americans who've been targeted by the government. We expect to hear from people in need. And we expect to hear from the FBI agents who have come forward as whistleblowers. Protecting the Constitution shouldn't be partisan."

Democrats on the subcommittee said they believe that the panel itself is a weaponization of government, designed to rally Republicans ahead of the 2024 elections with what they call false conspiracy theories.

