Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Gaetz's McCarthy Holdout a 'Personal Vendetta'

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla. was candid in her Newsmax interview Friday in recalling public and semi-private moments from the House speaker election standoff — which has spilled over to a fourth day and could continue into the weekend.

"Here on the House floor, we have a different perspective than the folks watching at home, obviously," Cammack told "Spicer & Co." hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith, shortly after Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., fell short in the 13th round of speakership voting.

When asked about notable holdout Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., in terms of her fellow Floridian not helping McCarthy get to 218 House votes, Cammack shared a somewhat-awkward exchange between Gaetz and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., with the former apparently saying "We got everything we wanted, and we're still not going to vote for Kevin McCarthy."

Cammack took Gaetz's bold comment as a sign that "good-faith negotiations" between the GOP holdouts and McCarthy's camp might not transfer to a defining floor vote.

"At the end of the day, it was a personal vendetta," said Cammack of Gaetz's supposed feelings toward McCarthy.

"The issues our country are facing [have a higher priority] than any personal vendetta," added Cammack.

After her Gaetz revelation, Cammack lamented how various House members have expressed "frustrations" with all the public bickering and "name-calling."

Without provocation from the Newsmax hosts, Cammack then expressed disappointment over speculative reports of McCarthy's camp speaking with House Democrats, perhaps cajoling members of the opposing party to help McCarthy collect 218 speaker votes.

"When you're working with Democrats to advance the Republican agenda ... which we've been negotiating for weeks and months on, that's not helpful," said Cammack.

Spinning things forward, Cammack senses McCarthy is on track to becoming House speaker — sooner than later. She also believes the in-house squabbling among congressional Republicans will pay off in the long term.

"We [will] be better as a conference, in terms of being accountable to the American people, for having go through this," said Cammack, while adding the much-speculated House Rules Package "is so critically important" to addressing the Republicans' prioritized agenda for 2023 and beyond.

Putting the speaker vote aside, Cammack said "the rules package dictates how we operate."

Also, despite the many rounds of speaker votes, Cammack stated that a large chunk of the House Freedom Caucus endorses the House Rules Package.

"For the remaining few holdouts, I think they have good intentions," added Cammack.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!