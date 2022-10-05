Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Biden Admin Admits There's a 'Crisis' at the Border

Florida GOP Rep. Kat Cammack told Newsmax that the Biden administration tacitly admitted to "a crisis at the border" after providing $2 billion of FEMA funds to unaccompanied children at the southwest border.

The Florida congresswoman's appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show" was highlighted by a pushback from a New York Times' headline that read: "Florida Leaders Rejected Major Climate Laws. Now They're Seeking Storm Aid."

But during her appearance, Cammack maintained that on "Friday of last week when we had a continuing resolution thrown on our table, saying, 'we're going to keep the government open until December 16th so that Nancy Pelosi can get through these midterms,'" red tape proposals were added in to tie up hurricane relief.

"'Oh, and by the way, we're going to put $12 billion in there for Ukraine. Oh and we're going to throw some money for FEMA,' but they weren't specific about where it was going. So when we dug into the text, guess where that FEMA money is going? $2 billion dollars is going to unaccompanied children at the southwest border."

"Yes," Cammack continued, "the [Biden] administration, without having to say it; they're acknowledging that they have a crisis at the border that requires funding."

The congresswoman then pointed out that when rhetoric was getting pushed, saying: "I can't believe Republicans voted against FEMA in the midst of a storm." Cammack adds, that's "because none of that money was going to Florida, Hurricane Ian, and victims."

"And let me remind everyone — that in this whole mix — they are so quick to say 'We need billions of dollars,' but it never seems to reach their intended target. It's about growing the bureaucracy, tying up more red tape, and nothing ever actually goes to combating climate changes," Kammack concluded.