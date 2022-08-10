Rep. Kat Cammack to Newsmax: Biden 'Absolutely Terrified' of Trump '24

The Biden administration could not have been more transparent in its attempt to keep former President Donald Trump from returning to the White House, raiding Mar-a-Lago to find a record-keeping violation, according to Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., on Newsmax.

"Now when you dig into this, this is what I find to be very interesting: The penalty for violating the Presidential Records Act – so keeping records or letters or notes, right – that is the equivalent of fines, but also prohibits, if found guilty of this, prohibits a person from holding future office," Cammack told Wednesday's "Wake Up America."

"Now I find that to be very specific, considering the Biden administration is absolutely terrified of another Trump campaign, and so I think this is politically motivated in nature. I think it is overstepping the bounds of what their mission is."

Cammack denounced the raid of Trump's private residence Monday as a "gross overreach," regardless of what predicate the Biden administration might ultimately claim.

"Even with so many outstanding details, we know about that 30 FBI agents is not required to pick up 15 boxes," she told co-hosts Carl Higbie and Alison Maloni. "This is clearly the weaponization of the DOJ by the Biden regime and it's absurd.

"Everything that we have heard has pointed back to the national archivist was looking for a records from his term in office."

The Biden administration's weaponization of the federal government is not limited to the Justice Department or the FBI, Cammack warned.

"We're seeing the weaponization of federal agencies, not just with the DOJ and the FBI but now, of course, with the IRS – with 87,000 potential new agents to audit everyday working-class Americans," she concluded. "This is big government at its worst, and this is what America Last policy looks like.

"We need to get our stuff together and get Republicans back in November, because if we don't, there will be no stopping this runaway banana republic."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!