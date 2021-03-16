Kat Cammack to Newsmax TV: Biden 'Doing Everything' to Circumvent Congress

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., told Newsmax TV on Tuesday that she and her GOP colleagues have introduced a bill to place “a check on the overreach of this out of control, spending-wise, administration.”

Cammack told “American Agenda” that “Common sense really isn't common, and this is a common sense bill that reigns in the regulatory power of the administration. It really reasserts Congress's role in the economic impacts that these overreaching regulations can have on industries and communities. It even includes covering and protecting consumers from prices being skyrocketing or skyrocketed from these regulations.

She added, “the bill’s very simple,” and is aimed at preventing executive overreach.

If “your agency of choice has $100 million impact or more, that has to come back to Congress, where both a Senate and House resolution [has] to approve it. It puts the power of the people back in the people's house, and I think that's so important when we're seeing a new administration like the Biden administration, who's so hell bent on signing through executive order an increase in taxes across the board, whether they're trying to ram the green new deal down our throats by executive order, or you pick it, they are doing everything they can to circumvent and go around Congress's role in legislating."

The congresswoman said, “this is so important. I'm really proud of the work that's gone into it,” noting that it “passed the House,” but “died in the Senate.”

Cammack continued, “Now we're coming back. We have more original co-sponsors, actually, more than half of the Republican conference, and that number is growing every day in support of it. People see the value and having a check on the overreach of this out of control, spending-wise, administration.”

When asked about getting bipartisan support, the congresswoman said, “Sure, and I think Democrats, you know, I've talked to several of my Democratic colleagues and they're scared to death of what this administration is doing. They have businesses and industry and their home districts that they have to answer to. So, if you have a construction industry if you have a pharmaceutical industry, these small regulations end up totaling millions and millions, sometimes billions of dollars on impact.”

She added that “it's stifling economic growth” and “that stifles job creation, and they need to be able to go home and say, ‘hey, I am exerting my constitutional authority by holding this administration in check.’”

Cammack continued, “So, there are Democrats that we're talking to about this. It should be something that is bipartisan,” adding, that “nothing seems to be bipartisan these days” with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., “and as we've seen under this administration, unity is not a priority for Biden.”

She concluded that in the meantime, “We're going to continue to work. This bill we have built an entire campaign around it really educating the industry as well as my colleagues about the benefits of this bill, and we're getting, like I said, additional co-sponsors every single day. The American people deserve a Congress and representatives that have that check on the purse, and so this will continue to gain steam, gain traction, and hopefully we'll have it come to the House floor, maybe under suspension of the rules when we can get Republicans and Democrats to support it, and it will become something that we get to send to the Senate.”

