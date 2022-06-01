Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Yellen Showing White House Has No 'Real Concept'

Rep. Kat Cammack, responding to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's decision to admit that she was wrong about the path inflation would take, said Wednesday on Newsmax that Yellen's words show what happens with an administration with no "real concept" of what the real world is like for everyday Americans.

"For her to originally come out and say that this is a transitory issue, that this will ease without any plan, without any real know-how of how to combat this while simultaneously the government spending just last year was up to $7 trillion — well, they never had a plan," Cammack, a Florida Republican, said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "They're seeing that they cannot excuse their way out of this. So I think this is one of the many admissions to come."

Cammack further slammed the administration after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's comments praising the Biden administration's push for jobs and talking about being in a "transition period" after the pandemic.

"You know, for a minute there, I thought she was speaking Morse code, she was stumbling and bumbling so much," said Cammack. "I'm not quite she even understood what she was trying to say. But again, I come back to the fact that there is no real-world experience within this administration to tackle these problems."

President Joe Biden, Cammack said, has made comments about "if we had been better mind-readers," but too much has happened, including the baby formula shortage crisis.

"They would know that this has been brewing for months, and it was of their own creation," she said. "Do they honestly believe that we are to accept that you take 50% of the baby formula in the United States off the shelves, and no one's going to notice? Give me a break. They have been caught flat-footed. It is unacceptable. They need to put their political agenda aside and do what is best for Americans, plain and simple."

Other shortages are a "direct result" of the administration's assault on the economy, Cammack added.

"What do you expect when you kill and you force through regulations and bureaucracy and restriction of permitting on our domestic production of energy?" she said. "Of course, you're going to see prices go up. That's why Biden is now looking to do business with Iran and Venezuela."

Cammack also slammed the plans for student-loan forgiveness, insisting that people may think they're getting away without having loans, but they will be paying taxes to make up for that money.

"The people who are going to get hurt the most are those blue-collar working-class families that have been doing everything right, paying their taxes, just trying to raise a family and make a living, living paycheck to paycheck," she said. "The elitists want to have this loan forgiveness while simultaneously spending $7 trillion worth of debt on all these crazy wishlist programs like the Green New Deal. It's nonsense. This is why Republicans are taking back the house in November."

