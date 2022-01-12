Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Blame White House for Record-High Inflation

New reports showing the nation's inflation rate at its highest in 40 years are a "direct result of the lack of leadership" coming from President Joe Biden and his administration, and "there will be a reckoning in the midterms in November," Rep. Kat Cammack said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"As someone who comes from the working class, you know my husband's a firefighter, see it every day in the grocery store, at the gas pump, how this administration is failing the American people," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "When we have historic inflation that is jacking the price of everyday goods and services up. It makes it so that people in the everyday walk of life but particularly the blue-collar, working-class folks are getting hit the hardest."

According to Labor Department information released Wednesday, inflation surged by 7% in the 12 months through December, marking the largest year-on-year increase since June 1982. This followed a 6.8% rise in November.

Cammack pointed out that people on fixed incomes had a cost of living increase of 5.9%, but that was canceled out by the 7% inflation rate.

Meanwhile, Democrats are pushing for voting legislation to be passed by Jan. 17, or Martin Luther King Day, but Cammack said it's a "misnomer" to say the proposed law is based on voting rights.

"It is a voting free-for-all because it forces taxpayers, hard-working people across the country to finance the campaigns with a 6-to-1 match for people like Ilhan Omar, AOC, and Nancy Pelosi," she said. "Any time they raise $200, they have now put us on the hook."

The bill also calls for ending voter ID requirements and to make it mandatory to mail out ballots, and Cammack said the legislation is "all about making elections crooked, federalizing elections. There's nothing about protecting the integrity of our elections in this legislation, and they're willing to take down the Senate to do it. That's why we need to get on the phones and call senators now."

She insisted that her state of Florida, though, got elections "right after doing them wrong for a long time."

"We all remember the infamous hanging chads," she said. "I am so proud of the fact that we have a governor and a state legislature that has made election integrity a priority, with everything from making sure that the safeguards are in place but making it accessible."

She added that Florida has worked on its elections with a "common sense approach" from the local level all the way to its secretary of state.

"Morally they have made this so that you have all the options on the table in order to cast your ballot in a way that makes sense for you," she said, "but also making sure that your vote is counted as you intended it to be cast. Florida is a model that the rest of the union should follow."

