Rep. Kat Cammack to Newsmax: Dems' Sham Raised Impeachment Bar

Democrats might have failed to convict former President Donald Trump in two failed impeachment trials, but they have effectively hamstrung what looks like a legitimate bribery scheme rising to the level of President Joe Biden's impeachment, Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., told Newsmax.

"I have yet to come across one of my fellow Republican colleagues who does not worry incessantly about the corruption in the White House and the Biden family," Cammack told Tuesday's "The Chris Salcedo Show." "I think what you're going to see is a lot of people in the Republican conference pushing for more evidence, more disclosures, more whistleblowers to come forward.

"Because if you remember: They had the sham impeachment against President Trump over a phone call. And I think Americans saw how the impeachment process got weaponized."

After Democrats lowered the standard to bring articles of impeachment, that has conversely raised the bar for future impeachments, Cammack told host Chris Salcedo, perhaps even to the point of shielding Biden.

"We need to build an iron-clad case that no one can dispute — no one," she said. "And we're getting there. You see the emails. You see the phone calls, the screenshots. We have the records. We have the former business associates coming forward.

"This is absolutely the highest level of corruption that we've seen in years, decades."

Republicans can have all the evidence needed, but getting to 60 votes (with 49 Republicans, 48 Democrats, and 3 independents who caucus with Democrats) will require 11 pro-Biden senators to join GOP unanimity for removal on impeachment.

And, the media is in the bag for Democrats, too, so bringing an impeachment that fails in the Senate will backfire for the 2024 election, according to Cammack.

"The fact that there have been no serious coverage in mainstream media beyond conservative media is an absolute travesty," she said evidence of alleged Biden bribery schemes. "This has to be accounted for, and this will have implications for the '24 election, if we don't take action to address the corruption and the collusion and the weaponization of government."

The Biden administration also has the power and leverage of the entire federal government, something it has repeated shown it is ready to weaponize against its political opposition, Cammack warned.

"This is government gone wild," she said. "Not only are we experiencing runaway spending, which is being paid for by you, me, and every other hardworking American in this country, but we have seen the evolution of a two-tiered justice system and the weaponization of the federal government against American citizens, everyday American citizens.

"But also now, we see those in power using entities like the FBI, like the DOJ against their political opponents. This is absolutely insane."

Cammack, a member of the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, pointed out the corruption of Democrats includes the committee's Ranking Member Virgin Islands Del. Stacey Plaskett, a non-voting member of Congress, was the "fixer" for sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

"I mean, sitting on the Weaponization committee, believe it or not, the ranking member of the Weaponization committee is the political fixer for the convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein," Cammack noted, pointing to her taking donations from the late Epstein — due to his private island in the Virgin Islands.

"The ranking member for the Weaponization committee not only accepted campaign contributions from Jeffrey Epstein but was his political fixer. This is what we're dealing with up here in Washington, D.C."

